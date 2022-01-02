Ranveer Singh’s film 83 hit the big screens on December 24, 2021. The film that featured a stellar star cast was based on Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film directed by Kabir Khan has managed to earn decent figures at the box office. On New Year’s Day, it collected Rs 7.73 crore and the total domestic collection of it stands at Rs 83.96 crore.

83 Box Office Collection Update

#83TheFilm witnesses big jump on [second] Sat… The holiday period is giving it the required boost, especially in metros… Will grow on [second] Sun too… Premium multiplexes are super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 83.96 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/z5EMU7Clnv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2022

