Going viral on the internet is pretty easy these days so it's very rare that you find something so interesting that you are hooked. A man named Taimoor found a wallet on the street in London and decided to take it back to the owner. He charted his journey of finding this Rahul, who owns this card on his Twitter account which followed like a suspense thriller. He threw in a lot of Rahul Bollywood puns and of course, a Shah Rukh Khan meme. No wonder today, he is the internet's favourite man.

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Deadend but not losing hope

Photo credit: Twitter

Address found!

Photo credit: Twitter

We can say SRK helped, no?

Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

The shock and AWWWWWW!

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB

— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

