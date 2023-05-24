Love Today is the 2022 Tamil film that starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. As per latest reports, the film would be remade in Hindi and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor would be playing the leading roles. It is also stated the film would be helmed by Advait Chandan. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Love Today Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Drama!

Love Today Remake

