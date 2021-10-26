It is Aayush Sharma’s birthday today (October 26) and a party was hosted last evening at the actor’s residence. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Isabelle Kaif and many others were seen in attendance. It was also special as on the same day the trailer of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth was also released. Aayush’s ladylove Arpita Khan Sharma has posted a heartfelt birthday note for ‘Rahuliya’, the character that he’s portraying in Antim. Sharing a beautiful picture, she wished him ‘an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love, great health, success & luck’.

Arpita Khan Sharma’s Birthday Post For Hubby Aayush Sharma

