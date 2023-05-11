Adah Sharma is currently talk of the town. Her film The Kerala Story created buzz and we guess it will continue to do so. On her birthday, the 31-years old actress started off her day with a visit to the temple, where she was seen praying in a yellow Kurti and white dupatta. Sharing this video on her social media account, Adah thanked fans for all their support of the success of her film, The Kerala Story, and shared that the visit contained the 'secret' to her energy amidst calls to ban the film in a few states. The Kerala Story Banned in West Bengal: TMC Government Bans Adah Sharma's Film To Avoid Incident of Hatred and Violence, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

