West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be banned in the state. In her statement, she said that the ban had been imposed on the Adah Sharma starrer "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," ANI reported. Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at BJP and CPI (M) Over the Kerala Story, Says They Are Preparing the Bengal Files To Defame State (Watch Video).

The Kerala Story Banned in West Bengal:

West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

