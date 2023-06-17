Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita has been making a strong buzz on social media since its release. While some a slamming the film's VFX, shoddy dialogues, on the other hand, we also have ardent fans who feel the movie is epic. Now, amidst this, we've come across a now-deleted old tweet of filmmaker Om Raut wherein he called Lord Hanuman 'deaf' over Hanuman Jayanti. Nah, we ain't kidding, as we have proof. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Hindi Version of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Collects Rs 37.25 Crore in India.

Om Raut Calls Hanuman 'Deaf':

Adipurush's: -Director Om Raut tweeted 'Was Hanuman Deaf?' on Hanuman Jayanti -Actress Kriti Sanon is JNU Supporter -Actor Saif Ali Khan named his kids on names of invaders who massacred Hindus BJP IT cell Pidis not making these SS viral because they received biscuits from them pic.twitter.com/C4xmsSWARX — History of India (@RealHistoriPix) June 17, 2023

