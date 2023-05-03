Rejoice! As Adipurush's trailer is soon releasing online. Well, according to latest buzz, new trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's epic saga will be out on May 9. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the makers. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is based on the glorious tale of Ramayana. Adipurush: Prabhas Confirms Om Raut's Ramayan Adaptation Will Release on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush Trailer on May 9:

