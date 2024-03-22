Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood hiatus since 2019's The Sky is Pink might end soon. Reports suggest she's in talks with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a new action film. This would mark their reunion nearly a decade after Bajirao Mastani. "She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project set in a different period," a source told the portal. For the unaware, PeeCee is currently in India. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Delays Production of Ranveer Singh-Starrer As He Signs Up Razneesh Ghai’s Action Film – Reports.

Priyanka Chopra to Star in SLB's Action Movie?

Priyanka Chopra To Star In An Action Period Drama By Sanjay Leela Bhansali? https://t.co/EWulq1YSxE#priyankachopra #sanjayleelabhansali pic.twitter.com/MEQGEF2Vo0 — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) March 22, 2024

