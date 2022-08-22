Kangana Ranaut shared on Instagram that she would be suing popular film magazine Filmfare. The magazine has now revealed that the claims made by Kangana are false and have also shared the exact message shared that they had shared with her for the event. Kangana Ranaut to Sue Filmfare, Read Actress' Instagram Story to Know What Irked the Queen Star.

Filmfare Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Unwarranted Malicious Remarks’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)