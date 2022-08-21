Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue one of the leading film magazines in India.

On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram and penned a note explaining why she is suing Filmfare magazine after they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for 'Thalaivii'.

Also Read | Nayyara Noor Dies at 71; Legendary Singer Was Popularly Known As 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan'.

"I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare ... thanks," she wrote.

Kangana is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for 'Thalaivii' alongside Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu. Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Nude Pics Case: Actor Seeks More Time to Join the Probe.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy working on her film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Kangana is also directing the project. Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of 'Emergency'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)