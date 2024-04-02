Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is marking his 55th birthday today, April 2, and his loved ones are pulling out all the stops to ensure his day is nothing short of extraordinary. His talented wife, Kajol, showcased her playful side as she extended her wishes on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a candid snapshot of Ajay accompanied by a witty caption, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday.” Adding a touch of humour, she even asked for videos from fans capturing his jubilant antics. Scroll down to check out her post: Ajay Devgn Responds to Why He Married Kajol, Says ‘It Went With Flow’ (Watch Viral Video).

Kajol Wishes Hubby Ajay Devgn On His Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

