Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn made an announcement on June 25 that his production house ADF films and producer Dil Raju are teaming up for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi. This South movie is a courtroom drama that originally stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Allari Naresh in key roles. The star cast of the yet-to-be-titled Bollywood flick is yet to be finalised.

Ajay Devgn Teams Up With Dil Raju:

