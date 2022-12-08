Ajay Devgn shared his review on the film Salaam Venky that stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead. Directed by Revathy, Ajay stated in his tweet, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special.” He even praised his wifey’s performance saying, “You are superlative in the film.” Salaam Venky Director Revathy Reveals How Aamir Khan Came on Board for Kajol Starrer.

Ajay Devgn On Salaam Venky

Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/3r4hqg6THi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)