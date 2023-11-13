Ajay Devgn delighted fans by fulfilling their wishes for a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with wife Kajol. The Bollywood power couple radiated festive joy in a candid photo shared by Ajay on social media, captioned "By popular demand #HappyNewYear." The picture captured the duo posing gracefully against the backdrop of ongoing Diwali festivities. Kajol looked stunning in a red saree, while Ajay sported a blue kurta. Kajol Shares Pics From Diwali Celebrations Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tanuja and Others!

