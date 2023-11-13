Bollywood actress Kajol took to Instagram and dropped a series of pics from her Diwali celebrations. The photos shared sees Kajol posing with Ajay Devgn, mom Tanuja, Vatsal Sheth and many more. For the family get-together, the actress looked stunning in red saree whereas Ajay and his son Yug wore ethnic kurtas. Check out ah-mazing clicks from Devgn's Diwali party below. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Orry and Other Celebs Arrive in Style at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Star-Studded Diwali Bash (Watch Videos).

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Diwali Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

