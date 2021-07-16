Ajay Devgn was recently spotted sporting a salt and pepper beard. People just loved the look on him. Now ace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has shared pictures of the actor in his trimmed look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)