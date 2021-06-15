Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom will be a theatrical release. The film will hit the theatres on July 27. The actor confirmed the same on Twitter with a video announcement. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi among others.

