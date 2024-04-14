Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating their second wedding anniversary in style, with Alia sharing two delightful pictures. The first is a charming monochrome photo of Alia and Ranbir, where he lovingly embraces her as they gaze at the camera. The second image depicts a cartoon version of the couple in their old age, adding a touch of whimsy to the celebration. Alia wrote, "Happy 2 here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today." Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pic as Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary.

Alia Bhatt Shares Cute Pictures On Her Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)