Alia Bhatt is one of the most lovable actresses in the Bollywood industry and she recently became a part of the famous Kapoor Khandaan. She tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony recently and she is all set to embrace motherhood. Alia has now taken to her social media account to share pictures of herself where she is flaunting her baby bump and she sure looks all things cute! Gauahar Khan Supports Ranbir Kapoor Over His ‘Phailod’ Joke on Pregnant Wife Alia Bhatt (View Tweet).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

