Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor, after he was slammed recently for his 'phailod' comment on pregnant wife Alia Bhatt. The Bigg Boss winner in her cryptic tweet wrote, "Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain." What say? Did Ranbir Kapoor Fat-Shame Pregnant Alia Bhatt? His ‘Phailod’ Comment in a Live Video Leaves Wifey Stunned - WATCH.

Gauahar Khan Supports Ranbir Kapoor:

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022 Ranbir Kapoor's 'Phailod' Comment Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

