Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Darlings, which she has co-produced along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, on July 25, when Alia unveiled the trailer of her Netflix's dark comedy, she mentioned how nervous she is before its release. To which, SRK quoted her tweet and gave an aww-worthy reply. Later, even Bhatt acknowledged Shah Rukh’s tweet and their banter is must-read. Cute! Darlings Trailer Out! Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew’s Hilarious Dark Comedy Film To Arrive on Netflix on August 5 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me … and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most!!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ https://t.co/sXzFpD0sXo — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 26, 2022

