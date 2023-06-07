Alia Bhatt was papped in the city today exiting RSVP's office after meeting director Nitesh Tiwari. In the clip, the actress can be seen hugging and saying goodbye to the filmmaker. As soon as this video was posted online, netizens started to speculate if Alia and Nitesh are teaming up for a project soon? To note, for the meeting, Alia chose a simple ethnic wear. Ramayan Postponed? Nope! Producer Madhu Mantena Confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Mythological Film Will Begin Shoot at End of the Year!

Alia Bhatt Meets Nitesh Tiwari:

