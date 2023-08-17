Anxiety is something we all have experienced in our lives whether it's during exams or giving an interview. Now, recently during her AMA session on Instagram, everyone's fave Rani, Alia Bhatt shared some tips with fans about how to cope up with anxiety attacks. Along with sharing five pointers, the RRKPK actress also mentioned that one should also feel the 'anxiety' as it's part of the ups and downs of our life. Check it out. Alia Bhatt's Sweet Words for Ranbir Kapoor During AMA Session Put Viral Lipstick Video Controversy to Rest!

Alia Bhatt on How to Overcome Anxiety:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)