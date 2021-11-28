The Bhatt sisters – Alia and Shaheen – have set major sibling goals. They are not just the best sisters, but best friends too. On the occasion of Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, her sister Alia Bhatt has penned the sweetest note for her ‘melon’. Alia shares a monochrome picture and writes, “I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!”

Alia Bhatt With Shaheen Bhatt

