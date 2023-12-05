On January 22, 2024, the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's temple will be graced by PM Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. According to reports, 8,000 dignitaries, including notable figures from the industrial realm like Adani, Ambani, Tata, and prominent personalities from the entertainment world such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, as well as sports legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, have been invited. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and Other Celebs Join Special Screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer (Watch Videos).

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar To Attend Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Idol Consecration Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThePrint (@theprintindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)