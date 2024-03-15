Amitabh Bachchan is back home. As per TOI, the veteran star, who was hospitalised in Mumbai, has been discharged. For the unaware, the 81-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital in the early hours of Friday (March 15). He reportedly underwent an angioplasty on his leg. Latest reports indicate that Big B is recovering at his home. Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalised: Veteran Actor Admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, Undergoes Angioplasty – Reports.

Amitabh Bachchan Is Home From The Hospital

