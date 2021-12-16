On December 16, Amitabh Bachchan went back in time and remembered the good old days when he had performed live in front of 80K audience in NYC and London. Sharing an anecdote from his film Yaarana (1981) on the micro-blogging site, Big B revealed how he went Sara Zamana in different countries with a group of dancers. He also shared a few stills from those great times.

T 4131 - Performing YARAANA song Live on Stage with the Rockets of New York .. Madison Square Garden, NYC and Wembley Stadium, London .. 80,000 audience .. what a time .. those were the days my friend ! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/4CNlACw4sA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2021

