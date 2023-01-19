Amitabh Bachchan met Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the start of the PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars XI friendly match at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday, January 19. The Bollywood legend shook hands with both the modern-day greats of football before the match and the pictures of him interacting with them have gone viral. Check them out below. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Argentina Star Put PSG Ahead in Friendly Match Against Riyadh All-Stars XI.

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Lionel Messi:

Amitabh Bachchan meets Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/a2v3ipYrA1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Cristiano Ronaldo:

