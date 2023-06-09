Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has accused Akshay Kumar in his recent tweet. He claimed that the OMG 2 star had given supari to kill him in jail and hence the Bollywood superstar should be held responsible if anything happens to him. He tweeted, “If anything will happen to me then Akshay Kumar is fully responsible. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk or #KaranJohar has nothing to do with my murder.” Kamaal R Khan’s Plea Seeking Transfer of Defamation Case Filed by Manoj Bajpayee From Indore to Mumbai Gets Rejected by Supreme Court.

Kamaal R Khan Accuses Akshay Kumar

I have good relation with everyone in the Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail. He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2023

