It is Amitabh Bachchan's 79th Birthday and Team India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli has wished the Superstar on the occasion. Virat took to Twitter and wrote "Happy birthday to the versatile and the evergreen @SrBachchan sir. Wishing you good health and happiness always. "

Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For Big B

Happy birthday to the versatile and the evergreen @SrBachchan sir. 🎂🤗 Wishing you good health and happiness always. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2021

