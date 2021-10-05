Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often spotted going on holidays. The recent one was when the couple had been to Jodhpur to ring in RK’s birthday. Well, we did get to catch a glimpse of their trip. Now there’s another unseen picture of the lovely duo that is also said to be from one of their recent trips to Panchgani. Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing with a fan. The duo who had sported casual avatars were all smiles!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Take a look at this unseen picture of #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt posing with a fan during their recent trip to Panchgani. . . #filmygyantelly1 pic.twitter.com/Gqo3MGWhvY — filmygyantelly1 (@filmygyantelly1) October 4, 2021

