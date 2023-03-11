Ahead of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding ceremony, a bridal shower party was held at the former’s residence for which family and friends of the couple were seen in attendance. Cousins Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday, bride-to-be’s mommy Deanne Panday, Nandita Mahtani and many others were seen in white outfits for the pre-wedding celebration. Check out pics and video of the all-white theme bridal shower party! Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray Are Engaged! Check Out Stunning Pictures From Ananya Panday’s Cousin’s Engagement Ceremony.

Alanna Panday With Fiancé and Mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Cousins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, Nandita Mahtani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)