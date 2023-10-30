Angad Bedi made India proud after winning gold medal at the International Masters Athletics Championship. Soon after his victory, the actor dedicated it to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi. Now today, Angad returned to India and had wife Neha Dhupia waiting for him at the airport. In video shared by paparazzi online, we get to see Angad and his wifey sharing a heartwarming moment at the airport upon seeing each other. Have a look. Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!

Angad Bedi Papped at Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

