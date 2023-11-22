Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared cute pics of his grandson Vayu. In the pictures, he can't seem to get enough of the little munchkin. "No contest. Vayu wears it better," he captioned the post which sees the tot donning a black fedora hat. We also get a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor in the clicks. Anil Kapoor via the hashtags of the post also hinted that he's missing the 'Boss Baby'. Aww-dorable! Anil Kapoor Shares Adorable Monochrome Photo of Sonam Kapoor and Vayu for Grandson’s First Birthday (View Pic).

Anil Kapoor With Little Vayu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)