Anil Kapoor shared a video uploaded by a fan of his being a background dancer in one of the songs in Shabana Azmi and Navin Nishchol starrer Ek Baar Kaho? The guy looks as dashing as he does today.

One from the archives! Started my career as a filler & a background dancer...started from scratch and now we here....this video brought back so many memories.... blessed to be where I am today... https://t.co/6lUb9QLw1U — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2021

