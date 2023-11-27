The advance booking for the highly anticipated film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, kicked off on November 24. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial witnessed an impressive response, selling a remarkable one lakh tickets on the very first day. The national chains contributed significantly to this feat, with PVR and Inox accounting for 81,000 tickets, while Cinepolis added 19,000 tickets to the total. Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, is set to release on December 1. Animal Song 'Hua Main': Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Share a Kiss in First Look of Their Film's Song; Track To Be Out On October 11 (View Pic).

Animal Advance Booking Update

