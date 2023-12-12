(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film All Set To Cross Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide
Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has grossed Rs 737.98 crore worldwide on its eleventh day.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 12, 2023 12:16 PM IST