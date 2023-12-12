Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s recent release, Animal, is unstoppable at the box office as it continues to dominate the ticket window. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, which portrays a compelling father-son relationship, has grossed Rs 737.98 crore globally on day 11. Going by the film’s box office success, it seems like Animal will soon cross the whopping Rs 800 crore mark. The action-packed film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in crucial roles. Animal traces the journey of Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a prominent business tycoon in Delhi. After relocating to the United States, Ranvijay returns to India when his father survives an assassination attempt. Fuelled by a desire for vengeance, Ranvijay embarks on a mission to avenge the attack on his father. The film was released on December 1, 2023. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Sahni Can't Stop Praising Her Brother's Performance, Calls Him an 'Incredibly Crazy and Talented Human'.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: