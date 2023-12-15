Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor's powerhouse performance, continues its box office rampage. Since its release on December 1, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has raked in a staggering Rs 479.14 crore in India (all languages) at BO. This action-packed crime thriller is roaring towards the coveted Rs 500 crore mark, proving its domestic box office dominance. Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Garners Rs 784.45 Crore Worldwide!

Animal Box Office Collection in India:

