It's official! Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, Animal, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 26, 2024. Following its successful theatrical run, with more than Rs 550 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 900 crore worldwide, the movie will be released on the OTT platform at 12 AM IST on the above-mentioned date. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in important roles. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Animal on Netflix:

