The special screening of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was held last evening, attended by the film’s actress Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain. She was also accompanied by fellow contestants from Bigg Boss 17 for the premiere night. A viral video from the event shows Ankita losing her cool at the paparazzi, yelling at them as they attempt to enter the cinema hall. Check out the video clip below: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening: Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, KhanZaadi and Others Come Together To Support Ankita Lokhande at Her Film’s Premiere (Watch Videos).

Ankita Lokhande Scolding Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)