Antim: The Final Truth, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer, had received mixed response from the audience. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial had released worldwide on November 26 and it is performing decently at the box office. The collections have not been exceptional, however, Antim has managed to rake in Rs 2.10 crore on December 2 and the total collection of the film stands at Rs 29.35 crore.

Antim Box Office Collection

#Antim closes *Week 1* on a satisfactory note… #Maharashtra was the key contributor [50% occupancy]… Going forward, needs to maintain the pace in Week 2… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr, Mon 3.24 cr, Tue 2.90 cr, Wed 2.50 cr, Thu 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 29.35 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/gmVollCFqD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2021

