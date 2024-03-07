On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher took to social media and dropped a BIG news. The veteran star shared a video revealing the name of the film he will helm. Titled Tanvi The Great, the movie happens to be a 'musical story'. The clip shared also showed the actor taking blessings from his mother, Dulari. The film's shooting is said to kickstart on the auspicious day of Mahashivatari, March 8. Take a look. Anupam Kher Offers Prayers at Ram Mandir Site, Shares Glimpses of Preparation.

Anupam Kher To Helm Tanvi The Great

