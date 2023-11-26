Anurag Kashyap attended the esteemed Marrakech International Film Festival 2023 and shared numerous pictures from the event. Among them were a couple of images featuring the director alongside Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, with Kashyap praising Mikkelsen as an incredible human being and a brilliant actor. In these pictures, both were captured facing the camera while holding cigarettes in their hands, visibly smoking. Anurag Kashyap Feels His Two Part Magnum Opus Gangs of Wasseypur Is the Bane of His Existence, Here's Why.

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)