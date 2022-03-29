Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals! Now, seems like the duo were in a great mood as they clicked a selfie together. As the cricketer took to Instagram and shared a click that sees an over excited Virat alongside the beauty Anushka. Anushka Sharma and Vamika Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli During IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Cape Town (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)