Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this week. The star Indian batsman shared his decision after an illustrious 14-year career in the red-ball format. His announcement left the cricketing world and fans heartbroken. Now, Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted spending quality time with their kids, Vamika and Akaay, as they visited Ayodhya, UP. A video from their family outing is going viral on the internet, melting everyone's hearts. In the video, the family can be seen arriving at Anushka Sharma's maternal home, where her mother warmly greets them. She is seen first hugging her daughter before carrying little Akaay in her arms and also adoring her granddaughter, Vamika. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post As Her Husband and Star Indian Batsman Quits Test Format, Writes ‘You’ve Earned Every Bit of This Goodbye’ (View Post).

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Heartwarming Family Moment With Kids Vamika and Akaay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virushkaxfamily (114k) 💔 (@virushkasfamily)

