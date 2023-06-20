The new campaign of WhatsApp features Anushka Sharma highlighting the new privacy and safety features for women. The Bollywood actress mentions in her post that this new feature is “an added layer of protection when you need more privacy”. The actress would be launching a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces. As per reports, it would be launched in women’s restrooms, in malls across Delhi. This private text disappears without a trace. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App ‘Channels’ for Broadcasting Information.

Anushka Sharma Partners With WhatsApp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Watch The Below Video:

