Anushka Sharma posed from the balcony of her room which is close to the cricket stadium. The actress is with her husband, Virat Kohli in Southampton, England. She has accompanied Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand.

Sharing a cute picture of herself, Anushka said 'don't bring work home' won't be possible for Virat because of the proximity of their hotel room to the stadium.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)