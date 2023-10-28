Tara Sutaria is leaving no stone unturned to make her upcoming movie Apurva a remarkable one. The Bollywood diva has truly astonished the nation with her raw and gritty portrayal in the glimpses released from her upcoming solo-led film. This showcased a different facet of the actress, in contrast to her usual beautiful and elegant self. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and behind-the-scenes shots from the 'Apurva' shoot, along with a heartfelt post. In these images, her character exudes intensity and rawness, with smudged blood and dirt on her face and her hair let loose. She described her role as powerful and strong, proudly stating, 'I'm most proud of 'Apurva' because I filmed every shot in the film myself.' Apurva: It’s a Wrap for Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav’s Film.

Check Out Tara Sutaria's IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

