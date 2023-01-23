Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with a baby girl Raha and now the actress shared a cryptic post that bought speculations that are the Bollywood dua expecting a second child together. The actress dropped an Instagram post posing and captioned it 2.0 which left everyone guessing is she expecting yet another kid. However, the actress recently clarified it was for the promotion for her Maternity fashion brand 2.0. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Brings Out Crackling Fresh Chemistry Between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's Cryptic Instagram Post That Made Everyone Guessing!

Alia Clarifies Its Maternity 2.0 Her Fashion Brand!

